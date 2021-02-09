Top Dem Calls For New Trade Deals, Tough China Moves

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 5:16 PM EST) -- While the Biden administration has declined to make significant trade policy moves thus far, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday called on the White House to swiftly complete new trade deals and gather allies to confront China. The White House has mostly deflected questions on its big-picture trade plans, saying it is undertaking a "review" of the various enforcement and negotiating issues it inherited from the Trump administration. Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., was supportive of that review, but urged the new administration to take big swings. Addressing a virtual conference hosted by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS