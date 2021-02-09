Film Financier Loses $2.4M Row After Exec Destroys Emails

Law360, London (February 9, 2021, 4:58 PM GMT) -- A judge barred a film financier on Tuesday from recovering $2.4 million sunk into a box office flop by insurer AXA and others after an executive destroyed evidence undercutting his claim on the eve of trial. Judge Neil Calver rejected an attempt by Active Media Services Inc. to claw back its investment in "Elliot: the Littlest Reindeer" against AXA Versicherung AG, German insurance agent Burmester Duncker & Joly GmbH & Co KG and the film's agent and its sales representative. The High Court judge ruled that the financier was not entitled to a guarantee from the insurers for the 2018 Christmas film,...

