Full 7th Circ. Revisits Church Carveout To Bias Law

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 6:23 PM EST) -- Seventh Circuit judges pressed the Archdiocese of Chicago on Tuesday to address its "robust position" that the ministerial exception bars all claims arising out of employment discrimination statutes as the full court considers whether it precludes a former church music director's claims that he was harassed for being gay and overweight. During oral argument before the en banc court, Seventh Circuit judges asked the archdiocese to respond to a series of hypothetical scenarios involving clergy engaging in sexual harassment or making racial, profane or otherwise derogatory slurs. James C. Geoly, arguing for the archdiocese, told that court that while it condemns...

