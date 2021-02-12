Managing Dueling Agendas In Banking Regulation

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 11:44 AM EST) -- The Great Recession and the Dodd-Frank Act led to increased regulatory controls on banks. Banks have performed with strength during the early days of the COVID-19 crisis, a testament to the success of the protections imposed by the Dodd-Frank Act and the regulatory framework that emerged from the recession, as well as the overall focus of regulators on bank regulation and supervision. To a certain extent, some of those regulatory limitations, combined with the rise of fintech companies and the growing acceptance by consumers of digital banking, have paved the way for alternative offerings from unregulated nonbank financial institutions, and continued...

