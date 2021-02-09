Pot Dispensary's Tax Code Fight Faces Skeptics At 9th Circ.

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 10:08 PM EST) -- A California pot dispensary made its case before the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday that a clause in the tax code that bars marijuana businesses from taking nearly all deductions is unconstitutional, but at least two of the judges seemed skeptical of its position. In the cannabis industry's latest attempt to take down the section of the tax code that prevents state-legal marijuana companies from deducting most business expenses, counsel for Harborside Inc. asked a three-judge panel to find the clause, known as 280E, an unconstitutional violation of the 16th Amendment. The 16th Amendment only gives Congress the power to tax income, and by denying...

