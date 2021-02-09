Novelion Therapeutics Seeks Ch. 15 To Wind Up Liquidation

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 11:00 AM EST) -- Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has opened a Chapter 15 case in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, seeking recognition of the British Columbia-based biopharmaceutical venture's voluntary liquidation and a final distribution of company-held securities in the United States. According to the late Monday filing, shareholders of Novelion, which focused its business on therapeutics for rare disorders, approved the liquidation action and dissolution in November 2019, after the bankruptcy of Novelion's lone operating affiliate, Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc. A liquidator was assigned to the business after the British Corporations Act case was taken up by the British Columbia Registrar...

