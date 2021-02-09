Green Groups Fight EPA's Retention Of Soot Standards

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 7:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency failed to properly research how its decision not to tighten particulate matter regulations would impact endangered plants and animals, the Center for Biological Diversity said in a new lawsuit filed Tuesday. When the EPA in December decided not to strengthen standards for both fine and coarse particulate matter, also known as soot, it illegally neglected its statutory duty under the Endangered Species Act to consult with other agencies to ensure such a move would not cause any endangered species to go extinct, the center said in a petition for review filed in the D.C. Circuit....

