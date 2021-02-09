SEC Wants Clearer Risk Disclosures Amid Market Volatility

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 8:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is recommending companies bolster their disclosures when raising capital during volatile periods, advice that follows recent trading frenzies resulting in certain companies' prices shooting to dizzying heights before plunging. The guidance, posted online Monday by the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance, comes on the heels of frenetic activity involving shares of retailer GameStop Corp. and other companies, spurred in part by social media chatter among like-minded investors on Reddit forums. The SEC guidance doesn't mention specific examples but notes that selling shares can pose risks to investors during periods of "stock run-ups or recent divergences...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS