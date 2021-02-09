DOJ Says Poultry Execs Can't Have Firms' Legal Analyses

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 10:07 PM EST) -- U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors urged a Colorado federal judge Monday not to give indicted poultry executives unredacted "white papers" from major chicken producers that argue the companies themselves should not face criminal charges for price-fixing, with the government lawyers contending the execs are not entitled to the material. When redacting the white papers, prosecutors said, they properly scrubbed "factual assertions" as well as attorney arguments and factors that relate to prosecutorial decisions involving the companies. All of that material is "simply not discoverable" when it comes to charges against the individuals, the government said. Furthermore, much of that redacted material already has been provided to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS