NY Regulator Encourages Banks To Fund Climate Resilience

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 9:47 PM EST) -- New York State's financial regulator outlined on Tuesday how financing climate resilience initiatives can help banks meet community needs — and earn Community Reinvestment Act credit in the process. In a letter, the New York State Department of Financial Services highlighted renewable energy and community solar projects as examples of efforts that help low- and moderate-income communities build climate resiliency. If New York State-chartered banks can show they're helping make projects like that happen, DFS said, it would show they're engaged in the kind of community development efforts that the CRA is meant to encourage. New York State's CRA, which largely...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS