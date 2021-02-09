Intel, Acer, Others Face ITC Probe Over Circuit Patent

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 7:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission is investigating a complaint by Tela Innovations that Intel, Acer and nine other technology rivals are illegally importing integrated circuits into the U.S. that infringe a Tela patent, the commission said Tuesday. According to the ITC notice, the investigation is in response to a complaint filed by Tela in December that accused Acer Inc., ASUSTek Computer Inc., Intel Corp., Lenovo Inc., Micro-Star International Co. and others of violating U.S. Patent No.10,186,523, Tela's patent on its design for integrated circuits. The investigation will look into products containing Intel microprocessors including "servers, workstations, desktops, all-in-one PCs, laptops, notebooks, computer tablets, and board-level computers,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS