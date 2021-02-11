Fund Managers Deny 'Baseless' Claims In $2B Tax Fraud Suit

Law360, London (February 11, 2021, 3:07 PM GMT) -- Two former employees of a British hedge fund at the center of action brought by Denmark's tax authority against dozens of financial professionals have hit back at "baseless" allegations that they took part in a $2 billion dividend tax refund fraud. In a Feb. 5 defense filed with the High Court in London, Charles Knott and James Hoogewerf, who both worked at Solo Capital denied being involved with the firm's "cum-ex" activities. The hedge fund is run by Sanjay Shah, the alleged architect of a dividend tax fraud against the Danish government, who is based in Dubai. Knott and Hoogewerf are among...

