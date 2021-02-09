Chancery Picks Class Leads For $1B Kyocera-AVX Merger Suit

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 8:48 PM EST) -- The Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday put Bernstein Litowitz, Friedlander & Gorris and Andrews & Springer at the helm of a consolidated class suit challenging Kyocera Corp.'s purportedly unfair, $1 billion squeeze-out merger with electronics component maker AVX Corp. last year. The lead counsel selection, which also entailed Friedman Oster & Tejtel and Kaskela Law being named of counsel, came after Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III suggested a power-sharing arrangement with Grant & Eisenhofer and Gardy & Notis, a team the court said also produced a strong complaint. Both teams represent investors challenging Japan-headquartered Kyocera's acquisition of South Carolina-based AVX's public...

