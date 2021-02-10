3 Tips On Complying With The New Mental Health Parity Law

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 2:05 PM EST) -- Thanks to a new federal law effective Wednesday, employers must analyze whether their health plans make it harder to access mental health and substance abuse treatment than medical and surgical treatment. The law, tucked into the government's year-end spending bill, is designed to boost compliance with the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act by forcing plans to study their nonquantitative treatment limitations or NQTLs, the official term for barriers to treatment, attorneys say. But the law doesn't provide a road map to how to conduct the "comparative analysis" it requires plans to undertake, instead instructing the administration of President Joe...

