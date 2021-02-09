Hospital Dodges Records Request Over Deaths, For Now

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 5:48 PM EST) -- An Ohio hospital doesn't yet need to turn over documents from its investigation of a doctor who was indicted on murder charges in the deaths of 25 patients to whom he gave high doses of fentanyl, after a magistrate judge found that it is too early to rule on the issue. In an order filed Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly A. Jolson said Mount Carmel Health System must first produce a privilege log before the court can determine whether it has a right to withhold the documents, but said that most of the hospital's arguments for keeping them under wraps were...

