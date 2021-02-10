Alaska Business Org. Asks To Fight Arctic Refuge Drilling Suit

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 5:43 PM EST) -- The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority has asked an Alaska federal judge to let it join the U.S. Department of the Interior's fight against a challenge to leasing the Arctic Refuge for oil and gas drilling. Fifteen state attorneys general and multiple Native American tribes initiated the suit, since they claimed lease approval was backed by an insufficient review of environmental consequences in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, violating multiple federal laws. Their suit is one of multiple blasting the agency's leasing decision. AIDEA, a state corporation, requested Monday to fight against the states and tribes because it holds property...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS