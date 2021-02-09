3rd Circ. Won't Give Fresenius Another Look At Drug Claim

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 7:57 PM EST) -- A Third Circuit panel on Tuesday refused to revisit its finding that Fresenius Kabi USA LLC gave up its tortious interference claim against Par Pharmaceuticals for allegedly delaying Fresenius from marketing a generic blood pressure medication, leaving untouched a circuit opinion that only revived its antitrust claims. In a two-page order issued without explanation, the panel denied a petition for a panel rehearing filed by Fresenius in challenging a footnote in the panel's Jan. 11 nonprecedential opinion reinstating the antitrust claims on the grounds that a New Jersey federal court improperly tossed them without conducting a requisite patent analysis. Citing an...

