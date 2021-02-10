Holland & Knight Adds Ex-DLA Piper Finance Partner

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 3:29 PM EST) -- Holland & Knight LLP has strengthened its financial services practice by bringing on a former DLA Piper partner who has advised clients in finance and restructuring deals totaling more than $20 billion. Based in Atlanta, Kevin Gooch has joined the firm as a partner to counsel financial institutions, corporate borrowers and private equity funds through financing and restructuring deals, the firm announced Tuesday. Before Gooch joined DLA Piper in 2017, he was a partner with Alston & Bird LLP. Gooch was promoted to partner at Alston & Bird in 2015. Prior to working with Alston & Bird, he was an associate...

