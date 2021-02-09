Local Pa. Judge's Pay Suspended Before Ethics Trial

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 6:36 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline suspended a Harrisburg magistrate judge without pay Tuesday, pending her ethics trial on allegations that she used her clout to interfere in her son's traffic stop and made off with a bottle of pills from his car. Dauphin County Magisterial District Judge Sonya M. McKnight had already been suspended from her judicial duties with pay by the county Court of Common Pleas since December, when the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office charged her with misdemeanor evidence tampering, obstruction and official oppression. The Judicial Conduct Board filed an official disciplinary action against her Monday and the disciplinary...

