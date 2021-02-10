No End In Sight To Cases Over Lack Of Nuke Waste Storage

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 10:45 PM EST) -- The federal government's continued failure to meet contractual obligations to dispose of spent nuclear fuel has cost it billions of dollars, and the Biden administration's opposition to the Yucca Mountain repository means the issue could linger for years to come, experts say. Litigation over the government's inability to live up to its mandated agreements to dispose of spent fuel has continued for decades and resulted in billions in payouts to utilities. The U.S. Department of Energy is currently hamstrung by significant political headwinds against establishing the Yucca Mountain repository in Nevada, the only legally authorized site for high-level waste disposal....

