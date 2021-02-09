FINRA GameStop Probe May Put Firms' Compliance In Focus

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 7:58 PM EST) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority is likely investigating the social media activity of brokers tied to the GameStop stock-trading frenzy, which could ultimately lead to scrutiny of firms' supervisory procedures and require fine-tuning of their compliance policies. The erratic trading that sent GameStop's share price soaring to a high of $483 on Jan. 28 before crashing down was fueled in part by a Reddit board where users promoted the stock to counter Wall Street firms that had bet against it. After weeks of wild fluctuations, the stock closed Tuesday at just over $50. No wrongdoing has yet been shown. But Boston-area Reddit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS