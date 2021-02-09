Lowe's Dodges Former Exec's Race Bias Suit At 4th Circ.

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 8:19 PM EST) -- Lowe's won't have to face a race bias suit levied by a fired Black executive, a divided Fourth Circuit ruled Tuesday over a blistering dissent that said the ruling overlooks the subtle nature of prejudice in the workplace and allows businesses to use "vague terms" as "smokescreens" for discrimination. In a split opinion penned by U.S. Circuit Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III, a three-judge panel upheld a North Carolina district judge's grant of summary judgment over Michael Jones' discriminatory firing claims under state and federal civil rights law as well as his state defamation claim. The majority said Jones hadn't made...

