Aerospace Parts Maker Settles EEOC's Age Bias Suit

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 6:55 PM EST) -- An aerospace parts manufacturer agreed to a $60,000 deal to end a suit claiming the company asked a job applicant about his age, then showed him the door after learning he was 64, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Tuesday. U.S. District Judge David M. Lawson signed off on a consent decree Monday that will end the EEOC's suit claiming United Precision Products Co. violated the Age Discrimination in Employment Act in its refusal to hire the applicant after discerning his age through the interview process. "The ADEA is clear — an employer cannot ask an applicant his age and then...

