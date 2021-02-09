Apple Faces Congressional Call To Revisit App Privacy Labels

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 11:03 PM EST) -- A pair of influential House Democrats are pushing Apple Inc. to reevaluate the accuracy of new privacy labels that are designed to inform users about what information apps are collecting from them, following reports that consumers are being misled and deceived by these disclosures. Reps. Frank Pallone Jr., a New Jersey Democrat who chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and Jan Schakowsky, an Illinois Democrat who chairs the committee's consumer protection and commerce subcommittee, wrote to Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday to voice concerns about the newly released App Privacy Labels, which Apple rolled out as part of a...

