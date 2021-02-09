Pa. Zinc Co. To Pay $3.3M To Settle EPA Pollution Suit

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 7:58 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania zinc recycling company will pay $3.3 million in penalties and spend $4.3 million more to improve one of its facilities to settle a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over pollution from that facility, the EPA announced Tuesday. The EPA said that the deal will resolve a suit filed in January against American Zinc Recycling Corp. over its facility in Palmerton, where the EPA said it found violations of the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and the Emergency Preparedness and Community Right-to-Know Act. At the facility, situated on a tributary of...

