Fresenius To Pay $50M For Impeding FDA Investigation

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 7:14 PM EST) -- Indian drug manufacturer Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd. will plead guilty and pay $50 million to end claims that it destroyed and hid records related to the production of cancer drugs before a 2013 investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. The DOJ charged FKOL in Nevada federal court with violating the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act for failing to turn over certain documents requested by the FDA, prosecutors said in a release. The case was unsealed this week, although the criminal information was not immediately available in the public docket Tuesday....

