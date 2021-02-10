FERC Defends Plant Payments In New England At DC Circ.

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 5:09 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission told the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday that New England could face electricity shortages on cold winter days in the near future, necessitating the approval of a regional grid operator's plan to pay power plants to store fuel and thus increase much-needed grid reliability. FERC defended its approval last year of a program by Massachusetts-based ISO New England, a regional transmission organization, that would pay coal, oil, nuclear, biomass and hydroelectric plants to store fuel for use during the upcoming 2023–24 and 2024–25 winters to guard against supply shortages. That program, FERC said, properly balanced the threat of fuel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS