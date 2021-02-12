Fed. Circ. Rebukes Put Spotlight On Albright Transfer Rulings

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 7:56 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has repeatedly faulted Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright's handling of transfer motions, and while it's clear the appeals court is keeping close tabs on the nation's busiest patent judge, attorneys say it is too soon to tell if the rulings will reshape his approach. Most recently, the Federal Circuit said last week that the eight months Judge Albright took before ruling on SK Hynix Inc.'s motion to transfer a patent case to California amounted to "egregious delay and blatant disregard for precedent." That decision followed other recent mandamus rulings in which the appeals court has criticized...

