Merger Due Diligence Considerations Amid Rising ESG Focus

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 5:41 PM EST) -- The mergers and acquisitions space remains active despite the economic challenges presented by the ongoing pandemic. In December 2020, 952 transactions were completed — nearly as many as the 1,085 deals closed in December 2019, an indication of a strong rebound despite turbulent times.[1] Acquisitive firms are dealing with an evolving set of challenges as the corporate landscape continues to shift from its traditional focus on immediate shareholder value to a more holistic paradigm of stakeholder capitalism. Rather than focus solely on corporate fundamentals and possible legal exposures, buyers must also account for environmental, social and governance factors.[2] Managing these...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS