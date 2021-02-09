Chancery Suit Over Busted $1.5B Amex Deal Settled

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 11:18 PM EST) -- Carlyle Group Inc. and an affiliate of Certares Management LLC have agreed to the dismissal with prejudice of a seller's Chancery Court suit to compel closing of a $1.5 billion deal for a 20% stake in American Express Global, according to joint filing Monday. Terms of the dismissal of Juweel Investors Ltd.'s suit to push through the deal with affiliates of Carlyle Group and Singapore's sovereign-wealth fund GIC Pte. were not released. "This action, including all the claims and counterclaims asserted in the action, shall be and hereby is dismissed in its entirety and with prejudice," the parties said in the...

