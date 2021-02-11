Online Marketing Co. Accused Of Stiffing Workers On OT

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 5:12 PM EST) -- An online marketing company purposefully misclassified employees as independent contractors to get out of paying them overtime, a former employee said in a proposed collective action filed in Arizona federal court. Plaintiff Henry Rojas claimed his former employer VMS Data LLC did not compensate him and others in similar roles for all the hours they worked despite being entitled to overtime pay under the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to the proposed collective action filed on Tuesday. Specifically, Rojas said he didn't get paid for the extra hours he worked a week. According to the complaint, some weeks Rojas worked between...

