Allianz Sees Surge In UK Biz Claims After Landmark Ruling

Law360, London (February 10, 2021, 1:26 PM GMT) -- Allianz Insurance PLC said on Wednesday that it has seen a rise in claims for business interruption in Britain after the Supreme Court ruled that insurers should pay out to small companies forced to close during the pandemic lockdowns ordered by the government. The U.K. division of the German insurance giant said the landmark ruling had "raised expectations" among policyholders. But it warned that most of the new claims would not be paid out on. The Supreme Court ruling on Jan. 15 found that insurers should pay out in most cases where business interruption policies offered cover from closures ordered by...

