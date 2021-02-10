US Evidence Against Autonomy Chief 'Misleading,' Atty Says

Law360, London (February 10, 2021, 5:33 PM GMT) -- Evidence from the U.S. government supporting its bid to extradite Mike Lynch to face fraud charges is "misleading and misleadingly incomplete," a lawyer testified on behalf of the billionaire founder of software firm Autonomy at his extradition hearing in London on Wednesday. Mike Lynch is fighting extradition to the U.S. over allegations that he conspired to inflate his company's value before it was bought by Hewlett Packard. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma) Kelwin Nicholls, a Clifford Chance LLP lawyer who was part of Lynch's legal team in a $5 billion English civil claim brought by Hewlett-Packard after it bought his company, accused U.S. prosecutors of presenting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS