ATM Screen Maker Can Fortify Intimidation Claim Against NCR

Law360, London (February 10, 2021, 6:14 PM GMT) -- A London judge ruled mid-trial on Tuesday that Global Display Solutions and others could bolster their suit alleging three NCR units had used intimidation and other unlawful tactics to end their decades-old business relationship as a supplier for the ATM manufacturer. High Court Judge Richard Jacobs' ruling was publicly released during the second week of trial over Global Display Solutions claims against the NCR entities, which also include breach of contract and deceit. The trial is slated to conclude Feb. 16. "I consider that the balance between injustice to GDS if the amendment were refused, and injustice to NCR if the...

