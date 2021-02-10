Oil Co.'s $1.6B Suit Belongs In Kurdistan, Ex-Minister Says

Law360, London (February 10, 2021, 7:28 PM GMT) -- A former Iraqi Kurdistan minister urged a London judge Wednesday to dismiss a $1.6 billion lawsuit accusing him of intimidating an energy company to ditch plans to buy oil and gas field operations, arguing the court lacks jurisdiction over sovereign states. Graham Dunning QC, counsel for Ashti Hawrami, the region's former natural resources minister, argued at the High Court hearing that the courts of England and Wales cannot hear the lawsuit brought by Dynasty Co. for Oil & Gas Trading Ltd. The oil company has accused Hawrami and the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq of forcing it to abandon its bids...

