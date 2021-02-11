ITC Paves Way For Steep Duties On Chinese Refrigerant

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 2:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission determined by unanimous vote Wednesday that U.S. industry is being materially harmed by cheap imports of refrigerant from China, paving the way for trade officials to impose steep anti-dumping duties. The U.S. Department of Commerce made a parallel determination in January pursuant to its responsibilities under the Tariff Act of 1930, calculating dumping margins ranging from 161.49% to 221.06% for the difluoromethane. Wednesday's vote comes after a January 2020 petition from King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based Arkema, the sole U.S. producer of difluoromethane, alleging imports were being sold in the U.S. at less than fair value....

