Blank-Check Merger Values Genomic, Patient Data Biz At $2B

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 5:15 PM EST) -- BlackRock-backed genomic and clinical data platform Sema4 announced plans Wednesday to go public through a merger with a blank-check company, in a deal steered by Fenwick & West and White & Case that values Sema4 at roughly $2 billion, including debt and cash on hand. Sema4, working with Fenwick & West LLP, said in the statement that through the agreement, White & Case LLP-led blank-check company CM Life Sciences Inc. and its Nasdaq-listed shares will take on a new name and ticker symbol. Sema4's current management team, led by founder and CEO Eric Schadt, will continue to run the company....

