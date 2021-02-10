Munck, Shearman Drive $2.3B Government Tech Provider Deal

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 3:45 PM EST) -- Texas-based public sector software provider Tyler Technologies, guided by Munck Wilson, will pay roughly $2.3 billion in cash for Shearman & Sterling-advised NIC, a digital government solutions and payments company that manages federal websites, the companies said Wednesday. In NIC, Plano, Texas-based Tyler Technologies picks up a provider of digital services aimed at making it "easier and more efficient for citizens and businesses to interact with government," they said in a statement. Olathe, Kansas-based NIC makes software that helps with tasks including applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses and making secure payments without having to physically visit a...

