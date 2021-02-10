PTAB Wipes Out Rembrandt's Drug Testing Patent On Remand

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 6:27 PM EST) -- In a decision on remand from the Federal Circuit, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated five more claims in a Rembrandt Diagnostics LP drug testing patent, reversing an earlier decision upholding some of those claims and nixing others that it didn't initially review. Tuesday's decision found that the claims were obvious in light of prior art and handed a win to Alere Inc., which is locked in an ongoing effort to shake allegations that it infringed Rembrandt's patent. The board initially only reviewed claims 2-5 and found only claim 2 to be invalid. The matter made its way back...

