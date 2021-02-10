Home Care Workers Say Firm Lowered Wages For Cheaper OT

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 3:07 PM EST) -- Workers claim a Pennsylvania home-care company shrunk their pay rates in weeks they worked overtime in order to reduce their time-and-a-half rates, according to a proposed class action lawsuit filed in a Philadelphia state court. Lakisha Kumedzro and Nicole Martin said Red Lion Home Care Inc. had normally paid them $13 an hour, which would have gone up $19.50 an hour when they exceeded 40 hours of work per week, but reduced those rates in weeks when workers started accumulating overtime. Kumedzro and Martin sought to represent a class of all Red Lion workers over the last three years on claims...

