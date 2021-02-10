Ex-OFAC Counsel, Sanctions Pro Joins Morrison & Foerster

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 6:49 PM EST) -- Andrea Delisi, a former lead attorney in the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, has joined Morrison & Foerster LLP's national security and global risk groups, she confirmed in an interview with Law360 on Wednesday. Delisi, an ex-OFAC assistant chief counsel, started work at the firm Monday as of counsel and is based in Washington, D.C. During her nearly eight years at OFAC, Delisi advised on economic sanctions programs involving human rights, corruption and terrorism tied to countries including Iran, Syria and Venezuela. "Initially I will be sticking to what I know best, and that's sanctions work," Delisi said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS