Atlanta's Chief Judge Plans To Take Senior Status In May

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 6:39 PM EST) -- The chief judge for the federal district including Atlanta is taking senior status on May 8 — his 70th birthday — when his term as chief judge ends, he told Law360 on Wednesday. Chief Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. of the Northern District of Georgia said his transition will allow a new full-time judge to be appointed in his place, although he plans to retain a "substantial" caseload as a senior judge while having a little more time for fly-fishing and tennis. Though just over two dozen federal judges around the country have taken senior status or retired since President Joe...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS