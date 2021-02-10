DC Circ. Urged To Scrap Texas Nuclear Waste Site License

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 6:28 PM EST) -- Anti-nuclear advocacy group Beyond Nuclear Inc. on Wednesday asked the D.C. Circuit to stop the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission from licensing an interim storage facility in the Permian Basin, arguing the license violates the Nuclear Waste Policy Act. In a three-page petition for review, Beyond Nuclear argues the NRC in December wrongly approved Interim Storage Partners LLC's license application to build a facility in Andrews County, Texas, that would hold up to 40,000 tons of spent nuclear fuel. The license application requires the government to take ownership of the spent fuel before it is received at a repository, in violation of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS