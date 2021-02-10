Porzio Expands Puerto Rico Reach With Litigator Addition

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 4:12 PM EST) -- Morristown, New Jersey-based firm Porzio, Bromberg & Newman PC is expanding its footprint in Puerto Rico with the addition of litigator Francisco E. Colón-Ramírez, who is joining the firm as of counsel. Colón-Ramírez will be working out of the firm's Puerto Rico counterpart, Porzio, Bromberg & Newman (PR) LLC, in San Juan and will build on the services offered to clients in the territory, the firm announced on Wednesday. He said he decided to make the switch to Porzio because the firm is grounded in litigation, but it does not define itself on solely that. "On one hand, Porzio is traditional...

