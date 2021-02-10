Investor Needn't Disclose Funding Deal In $97M Peru Claim

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 5:24 PM EST) -- An energy investor won't have to disclose his agreement with an outside funder as he pursues an approximately $96.9 million claim against Peru over an oilfields project, an international tribunal has ruled, rejecting arguments that the investor should have to prove he could pay an adverse costs order. The tribunal — composed of presiding arbitrator Judge Ian Binnie CC QC, Prof. Bernard Hanotiau and Toby Landau QC — said in an Oct. 19 order published Wednesday that they weren't convinced that just because Bacilio Amorrortu had obtained the help of a third-party funder, that meant he lacked the means to pay a potential...

