Conservation Groups Sue Feds To Block $500M Power Line

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 6:36 PM EST) -- A coalition of conservation groups said in a Wisconsin federal court suit Wednesday that two federal agencies unlawfully gave their blessings to a 102-mile, $500 million high-voltage transmission line project that crosses through a migratory bird refuge and other scenic terrains. The National Wildlife Refuge Association, Driftless Area Land Conservancy, Wisconsin Wildlife Federation and Defenders of Wildlife filed the suit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Utilities Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The groups contend the agencies greenlit the Cardinal-Hickory Creek Project despite it being an unnecessary power infrastructure that will disturb the Upper Mississippi River National...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS