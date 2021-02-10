Apollo-Backed Co. Joins SPAC Wave With Upsized $600M IPO

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 8:20 PM EST) -- Apollo Global Management Inc.'s latest special purpose acquisition company debuted on the stock market for the first time Wednesday as part of an upsized initial public offering steered by Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, White & Case LLP and Walkers that saw the entity rake in at least $600 million. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II — guided by Paul Weiss and Walkers on Cayman Islands law — said in its regulatory filings that it would use the funds to combine with a business that has already booked a lot of growth and has the potential to experience more. The...

