Knotel Committee Asks For Breathing Room In Ch. 11 Timeline

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 8:33 PM EST) -- A recently appointed committee of unsecured creditors in the Chapter 11 case of flexible-workspace provider Knotel Inc. asked a Delaware judge Wednesday to delay a hearing on the debtor's proposed sale timeline so it has a better opportunity to get up to speed in the case. In a letter to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath, the committee said that after its appointment Monday and subsequent retention of bankruptcy counsel, it asked the debtor to push its bidding procedures hearing until Feb. 17 or Feb. 18 to allow the group time to prepare an objection to the plan. The hearing is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS