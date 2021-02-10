3rd Circ. Won't Revive Suit Over Union Dues Revocation Law

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 4:15 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday refused to revive a suit from former members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees challenging a Garden State law that gives public employees a 10-day window to revoke their union dues authorizations, saying they failed to show how they were harmed by that provision. A unanimous panel upheld a New Jersey federal court decision nixing claims from Michael Thulen Jr. and Terence Gaudlip over the constitutionality of the Workplace Democracy Enhancement Act following the U.S. Supreme Court's June 2018 Janus v. AFSCME ruling, which said public workers who decline to join unions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS