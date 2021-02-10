Dominion Says Powell Was Dodging Being Served $1.3B Suit

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 4:38 PM EST) -- Dominion Voting Systems Corp. told a D.C. federal judge that pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell "for weeks" evaded a court summons for its lawsuit demanding $1.3 billion in compensatory and punitive damages for falsely claiming the company helped rig last year's presidential election. In a one-page filing Tuesday to U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols, Dominion said it had to hire private investigators and pursue the former Trump campaign lawyer "across state lines." The "extraordinary" efforts made to effect service has forced the voting machine company "to incur unnecessary expenses," Dominion added. Dominion's filing came in response to Powell's request Monday for a 30-day extension from Feb....

